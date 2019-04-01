today show.JPG
Bridgette Larsen

Spokane Astronaut, Anne McClain, is speaking on the TODAY show from the International Space Station.

McClain, along with astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch, are speaking about their current mission and the canceled all-female spacewalk that was set to happen last week. It was canceled because there were not enough female space suits.

McClain is the first female astronaut from Spokane. She graduated from Gonzaga Prepatory in 1997, before attending West Point for college.  She currently works at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX.

mcclain.jpg

The full interview airs Monday at 8:30 am PST on TODAY.

