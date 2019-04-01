Spokane Astronaut, Anne McClain, is speaking on the TODAY show from the International Space Station.
McClain, along with astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch, are speaking about their current mission and the canceled all-female spacewalk that was set to happen last week. It was canceled because there were not enough female space suits.
“Floating above the Earth with nothing between you and the Earth 250 miles below you… is a pretty amazing thing to be able to accomplish.” Astronaut Christina Koch talks about her first time outside of the space station pic.twitter.com/KKzrEzaXgp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 1, 2019
McClain is the first female astronaut from Spokane. She graduated from Gonzaga Prepatory in 1997, before attending West Point for college. She currently works at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX.
The full interview airs Monday at 8:30 am PST on TODAY.