ELLENSBURG, Wash. - NASA is awarding Central Washington University $8.5 million in funding over the next four years to support the recruitment of rural and unrepresented students into science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.
The money will go to supporting the Northwest Earth and Space Science Pathway (NESSP) program which funds NASA-focused STEM programs.
CWU physics professor Darci Snowden is taking over as director of the NEESP program at CWU, she noted that one of the program's objective is the reach Native American students.
“NESSP is designed to provide pathways toward STEM education and STEM careers, but it’s also designed to build relationships communities so we can reach more students in the future,” Snowden said.