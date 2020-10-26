NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced via Twitter Monday evening that the space agency had discovered more water on the sunlit surface of the moon.
Using technology from the SOFIA Telescope, they were able to detect water molecules located in the Clavius Crater. The amount of water detected was minimal, and only equivalent to about a 12-ounce bottle of water, said Casey Honniball, postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.
Although water had already been discovered on the moon years ago, scientists believed it was only limited to the coldest and darkest parts of the planet on the north and south poles.
This new report suggests that water could be present among much larger portions of the moon's surface.
Bridenstine said that NASA isn't sure if they will be able to use the water as a resource, effectively squashing all hopes of finding 'moon water' on the shelf at your local grocer any time soon. However, Bridenstine added that learning more about the water could help provide insights for future space missions, including eventually a mission to Mars.
NASA is set to send a manned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.
NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020
