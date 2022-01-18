An asteroid that is over a half-mile wide is predicted to pass by earth Tuesday. Not to worry, it is supposed to miss our planet by about 1.2 million miles, according to experts.
Nasa has been aware and studying the space-rock for decades, according to a twitter post. They call it asteroid 1994 PC1.
Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022
Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq
You can check the asteroid's path for yourself on NASA's "Eyes On Asteroids" map.