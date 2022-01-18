nasa asteroid watch

An asteroid that is over a half-mile wide is predicted to pass by earth Tuesday. Not to worry, it is supposed to miss our planet by about 1.2 million miles, according to experts.

Nasa has been aware and studying the space-rock for decades, according to a twitter post. They call it asteroid 1994 PC1.

You can check the asteroid's path for yourself on NASA's "Eyes On Asteroids" map.

