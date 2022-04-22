NASA is shining a light on planet Earth today with some incredible satellite's-eye-view photos on their social profiles.
On Instagram, NASA gives us five colorful terrains that can can be saved and used as a smartphone background. These range from the Malaspina Glacier in Alaska to the Sahara Desert.
"It’s all yours, just like your home planet. 🌎," They wrote under the photos.
Then on Twitter, NASA shared the iconic 1968 "Earthrise" taken from a broadcast with astronauts in the moon's orbit on Christmas Eve.
Earth Day is Friday, April 22, but we can’t wait until then to celebrate our home planet! From sharing selfies to talks with experts—there’s something for every #NASAEarthling. Here's how to join in: https://t.co/syEE6CPnQv pic.twitter.com/qhrrxlpudS— NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2022
"NASA’s space exploration continues to inspire us to be better stewards of our planet and Earth Day is a great time to celebrate what we’ve done and can do to keep Earth everyone’s favorite planet in the universe.
The iconic 1968 Apollo 8 “Earthrise” photo of our planet appearing over the Moon’s horizon helped unite a generation into appreciating the fragility and beauty of Earth. As NASA returns humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars, NASA’s Earth science and climate research provides a global mosaic of Earth’s changes over time, enabling us to study the causes and effects of natural and human events. Understanding Earth gives us the means to better protect it and help ourselves," NASA said in the blog post.
NASA is hosting a free, public event Friday through May 2 in Washington D.C. that can also be viewed online. It will feature live talks, conversation with scientists, a learning zone for students and other activities.