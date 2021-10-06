It seems like something out of a movie. NASA is planning to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to test out "planetary defense."
NASA said the objective of the test is to see if a spacecraft can change the path of an asteroid.
The mission is called Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
The plan is to launch the spacecraft November 23 aboard SpaceX rocket to intercept the Didymos asteroid and its smaller moon, which is about 500 feet in size.
☄️ #PlanetaryDefense at @NASA entails finding, tracking, and characterizing near-Earth #asteroids and objects. Here’s what we've found thus far. Our #DARTMission, launching this November, will also be our first test for planetary defense.— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) October 1, 2021
Learn more at https://t.co/1wL4ifObpp pic.twitter.com/8JryeeWQjG
The dart spacecraft will hit the moonlet.
The impact is expected to change the speed of the moonlet in its orbit around the main asteroid by a fraction of one percent.
The DART spacecraft is expected to intercept the asteroid in September of 2022 when the asteroid is within 11 million kilometers of earth.