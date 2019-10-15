WASHINGTON, D.C. - NASA astronauts are getting new space suits that are out of this world in preparation for the upcoming Artemis program that will send astronauts back to the moon in 2024.
One suit, the Orion Crew Survival System, will be worn for launch and re-entry, while the second suit, the XEMU, is what astronauts will wear while exploring the surface of the moon and later mars.
The Orion Crew Survival System suit is bright orange with blue safety straps and a darkly tinted helmet. The XEMU is white with red and blue panels across the body of the suit.
According to NASA, the XEMU improves on the suits previously worn during the Apollo program, as well as those currently worn during spacewalks outside the International Space Station.
The new spacesuits will accommodate a broad range of astronaut sizes and features an improved fit, comfort and mobility.
