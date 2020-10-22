What's more entertaining than sharing space conspiracy theories on social media? Getting NASA to respond to them.
Since the company's start in 1958, it seems that NASA and conspiracy theories have gone together like tacos and Tuesdays. So, this week NASA is embracing the controversy by urging fellow space junkies to reach for the stars and post their most out-of-this-world conspiracy theories on social media.
In a special edition Halloween video, the space agency plans to debunk hoaxes and theories submitted by you, the humble earth dweller. NASA says to tag them in the post with the hashtags #AskNASA. They also added that they will be giving extra points to users who reply with a video.
For NASA, the sky is almost never the limit, and in this case they implore people to embrace their creativity and share their craziest ideas. While you're at it, tag KHQ on your post and you never know, you might catch the eyes of someone from our news team.
Happy posting fellow space enthusiasts!
Think we didn't land on the Moon? What about the Earth being flat?— NASA (@NASA) October 22, 2020
We’re diving into conspiracies & hoaxes for a special #NASAHalloween 🎃 episode of #AskNASA. What secret plans do you think we’ve been cooking up over the years? Drop them below.
Video reply = extra points 😎 pic.twitter.com/VxOPsi8Qd9
