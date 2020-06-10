In response to the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, NASCAR announced they are banning people from bringing the confederate flag to NASCAR events.
NASCAR posting the statement on Twitter reading:
"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
