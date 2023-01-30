SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of killing a homeless man in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of murder on Monday, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
In March of 2022, A jury found Nathan Beal, 38, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife. Beal was sentenced to 31 years in prison.
Beal's wife, Mary Schaffer, was found dead near 2nd and Elm in August of 2020. Before facing trial for the murder of his ex-wife, detectives with SPD identified Beal as a suspect in the murder of Andrew Bull.
Bull was homeless and living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
During this trial, prosecutors argued this was a "practice kill" for Beal's ultimate goal, which was to murder his ex-wife.
Beal has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 1.