Nation-wide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Center for Disease Control and public health officials in several states are investigating multiple salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry.
According to the CDC, a total of 279 people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 42 states. Of that total, 40 have been hospitalized, 70 are children younger than 5-years-old and no deaths have been reported.
Six of those cases come from Washington and four from Idaho.
Evidence indicates that contact with backyard poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, from multiple hatcheries is the likely source of the outbreaks.
The CDC offered the following tips to stay healthy:
- Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam.
- Don't leave backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drinks are prepared, served or stored.
- Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.
- Children younger than 5, adults over 65 and people who have heath problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness shouldn't handle or touch chicks, ducklings or other poultry.
- Don't eat or drink where poultry live or roam.
- Don't kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.
- Stay outdoors when cleaning any equipment or materials used to raise or care for poultry, such as cages or feed and water containers.