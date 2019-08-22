Courtesy National Aquarium of New Zealand

The National Aquarium of New Zealand has a very funny way of showcasing their penguins on social media. 

Each month, the aquarium picks a naughty penguin and a nice penguin to feature on a board at the aquarium. Each pick has a description of why they were chosen.  

Here are some of the best naughty and nice penguins from the last few months: 

January saw some relationship drama.

January penguins

Courtesy National Aquarium of New Zealand 

In March a penguin got a little too friendly with an aquarium guest.

March penguin

Courtesy National Aquarium of New Zealand 

In April a penguin was being a bit too much of a ladies man. 

April penguin

Courtesy National Aquarium of New Zealand 

You can find all the naughty and nice penguins from each month on the aquarium's Facebook page

