The National Aquarium of New Zealand has a very funny way of showcasing their penguins on social media.
Each month, the aquarium picks a naughty penguin and a nice penguin to feature on a board at the aquarium. Each pick has a description of why they were chosen.
Here are some of the best naughty and nice penguins from the last few months:
January saw some relationship drama.
In March a penguin got a little too friendly with an aquarium guest.
In April a penguin was being a bit too much of a ladies man.
You can find all the naughty and nice penguins from each month on the aquarium's Facebook page.