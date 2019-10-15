NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Christmas may be months away, but the White House is feeling a little festive already by getting an early start on picking out the official Christmas tree.
Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer joined the National Christmas Tree Association in selecting the 2019 White House Christmas Tree.
The tree will come from the state of Pennsylvania at Mahantongo Farms in Northumberland County.
Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for the production of Christmas trees, with nearly 31,000 acres of trees to choose from.
This year's White House Christmas Tree stand 22-feet tall and 12-feet wide. It will be placed in the blue room and decorated by First Lady Melania Trump.
The tree will be cut down and transported back to Washington, D.C. in November.
