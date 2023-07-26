It was 33 years ago today that the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law, protecting the rights of people with disabilities. From accessible entrances to voting rights to communication services and more, the ADA has worked to ensure civil rights are protected for millions of Americans.
The ADA defines disability as "a physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activities, a person who has a history or record of such an impairment, or a person who is perceived by others as having such an impairment."
In America alone, the CDC estimates 27% of Americans live with disabilities — that's around 61 million people. Some disabilities are visible, others are less so. A disability might look like a person using a wheelchair or white cane, or it may look like nothing at all. From major depressive disorder to diabetes, many disorders can severely impact a person's life without being obvious at a glance.
Regardless of the type, the ADA protects the rights of anyone with a disability, which is why its signing is celebrated every year on July 26 as National Disability Independence Day.
It's also a day to recognize the talents, skills, joy, and love people with disabilities possess, and to raise awareness of the continued efforts to gain equal treatment and access.
Chris Green, an accomplished musician, champion powerlifter, and student, says this was the very topic of his thesis at Eastern Washington University.
"A lot of people hear about the ADA, but they don't know what it means for somebody like me," he said.
Chris was born with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a hereditary eye disorder which affects the retina. It presents at birth or soon after, typically with severe visual impairment which worsens over time. Other vision problems can include an increased sensitivity to light (photophobia), involuntary movements of the eyes (nystagmus), and extreme farsightedness (hyperopia). Chris said he now has around 40 percent of his vision. He said he wears sunglasses because his eyes shift a lot, which can disorient people he's interacting with.
While the ADA was a major milestone in protecting people with disabilities and opening up opportunities for many of them, he noted there is plenty left to address, such as unemployment.
"For people with visual impairment in the United States, there are different numbers that are thrown around. But in 2023, it was anywhere between 43 and 71 percent unemployment," he said. "So I'm glad the ADA exists, because it allows me to kind of break that cycle."
Chris spoke on America's often troubled history when it comes to disability, including forced euthanasia and eugenics movements. While those largely tapered off in the 1930s and 40s, with that type of rhetoric fueling the atrocities of WWII, he said the discrimination behind those movements still exists today.
"The only reason it stopped is because the United States government realized, 'Oh, wow. We're doing some stuff that those cats in Germany are doing. That doesn't look good,'" said Chris.
It was a wakeup call for America, but it didn't resolve overnight. The actions may have stopped, Chris explained, but the discrimination continued.
"Historically speaking, people with disabilities have had a lot of marginalization," he said. "They tend to be forgotten, unfortunately, especially in the wider context of social movements."
It was for that reason the ADA is so celebrated.
"Having the ADA, it gives people who may not otherwise have a fair chance to go out and enjoy some of the things I think people take for granted in life," said Chris. "For somebody like me, it means a fair shot."
While ADA had made strides, Chris said the advancement of technology, like the text-to-speech function on Apple laptop, which helps him navigate his work projects more easily. He encourages companies to continue developing technology to increase help level the field.
INTERVIEW WITH CHRIS GREEN:
As Chris said, finding and maintaining employment continues to be a larger problem for people with disabilities. Some may be unable to work, while others may only be able to manage part-time or require accommodations. It can be a point of frustration or even shame for many. However, some people with disabilities not only find jobs, they thrive while working them.
Darby Harrington has worked at NonStop Local KHQ for over 20 years, ensuring the newsroom runs smoothly and bringing a smile to everyone he talks to as he goes. For that reason, he holds the title of Chief Happiness Officer.
"It feels great. Amazing!" Darby said. "I feel like I'm more welcomed than in other places. I really get people to work with, and I really love working here with them."
Darby Harrington was born with Down syndrome, or trisomy 21, a condition around 5,100 babies are born with every year in America. It is caused when there is an extra copy of chromosome 21. This extra genetic material changes the way the body and brain develop, which can cause delays in physical and cognitive development. While babies with Down syndrome were not expected to survive past age 9 in the early 1900s, better research and medical advancements mean people with Down syndrome today can leave full and fulfilling lives.
When he's not working, Darby takes joy in writing, authoring eight books. His latest is a mystery novel.
As for his inspiration? He says Jim Henson, the creator of The Muppets, is his hero and someone whose shoes he feels he could walk in.
"I grew up with Jim Henson's stuff," he said. "When I first started (at KHQ), I was the same age as Jim when he got the job in a studio station as well. And I lived my life up to him because he was the guy that had a dream."
Darby believes it is important to dream, something he says Henson was known for.
"I want people to believe in dreams, miracles, and that kind of stuff, and believe in themselves!" he encouraged. "Go out into the world, make somebody's day special."
For his own dream, he says he's living it now.
"I know there are some people who are against believing in miracles, dreams, and that kind of stuff," he said. "But I was made of dreams. I was made of miracles!"
While he's living a life inspired by Jim Henson, Darby is inspiring others as he goes.
"I know people that are against hearing the word 'dream job,' so to speak. And I was like,' No! Go for your dream job! This is your moment, right now!'"
INTERVIEW WITH DARBY HARRINGTON: