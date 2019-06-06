All of these "National Days" can get a little silly sometimes, but Friday is a National Day I think we can all get behind: National Donut Day!
National Donut (or doughnut depending on your preference) Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in June.
Back in 1917, the first "doughnut" was served by the ladies of the Salvation Army during WWI. They were cooked in the metal helmets of American soldiers and referred to as "doughboys".
If you're looking to get the most for your "dough" (sorry, I couldn't help myself), I called some local donut shops and asked if they were having any specials going on for National Donut Day. Here are the deals I found. If I missed any, please feel free to let me know on my Facebook page.
Donut Parade (2152 N. Hamilton St.- Spokane) - Double Punches on your punch card, plus you get to draw from a box full of coupons that could land you a free donut or possibly even a dozen free donuts.
Amy's Donuts (11519 E. Sprague Ave. - Spokane Valley) - Amy's Donuts will be giving out a free bag of blueberry cake donut holes with every purchase!
Hello Sugar (419 N. Nettleton St. - Spokane) - The Kendall Yards mini-doughnut shop is celebrating their birthday this week and they've brought back 6 flavors to celebrate!
Krispy Kreme (15401 E Indiana Ave. - Spokane Valley) - One free doughnut! That's it. Head into Krispy Kreme and pick out any doughnut you want for free! (One per customer).
Walmart (Participating Locations) - One free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday in the bakery section. Limit one per person, while supplies last.