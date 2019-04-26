Drug Take Back Day
SPOKANE, Wash.- National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the country. Here's all the local drop-off locations for your area and more information on what is accepted.

Dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications free of charge, and anonymously at these locations:

  • Airway Heights Police Department
  • Asotin County Sheriff's Office
  • Boundary County Sheriff's Department
  • Cheney Police Department
  • Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police Department,
  • Inchelium Community Health Center
  • Kalispel Tribal Police Department
  • Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
  • Kootenai Tribal Police Department
  • Latah County Sheriff's Office
  • Lewiston Police Department
  • Lewis Clark State College Library
  • Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
  • Loon Lake fire station # 2
  • Moscow Police Department
  • Newport Police Department
  • Nez Perce Tribal Police Department
  • Northern Lakes Fire Department - Hayden Station
  • Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office
  • Post Falls Police Department,
  • Pullman Police Department
  • Sandpoint Police Department
  • Shoshone County Sheriff's Office
  • Spokane Police Department- C.O.P.S. North Central
  • Spokane Police Department- CHAS Health Market St.
  • Spirit Lake Police Department
  • Stevens County Sheriff's Office
  • Timberlake Fire Department

Needles and EpiPens are not accepted. Information on how to dispose of these can be found here.

Most sheriff's offices and fire department have a year-round 24-7 drop off bin. Contact your local law enforcement agency to see if they do, or check here on the DEA website.

