SPOKANE, Wash.- National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the country. Here's all the local drop-off locations for your area and more information on what is accepted.
Dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications free of charge, and anonymously at these locations:
- Airway Heights Police Department
- Asotin County Sheriff's Office
- Boundary County Sheriff's Department
- Cheney Police Department
- Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police Department,
- Inchelium Community Health Center
- Kalispel Tribal Police Department
- Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
- Kootenai Tribal Police Department
- Latah County Sheriff's Office
- Lewiston Police Department
- Lewis Clark State College Library
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
- Loon Lake fire station # 2
- Moscow Police Department
- Newport Police Department
- Nez Perce Tribal Police Department
- Northern Lakes Fire Department - Hayden Station
- Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office
- Post Falls Police Department,
- Pullman Police Department
- Sandpoint Police Department
- Shoshone County Sheriff's Office
- Spokane Police Department- C.O.P.S. North Central
- Spokane Police Department- CHAS Health Market St.
- Spirit Lake Police Department
- Stevens County Sheriff's Office
- Timberlake Fire Department
Needles and EpiPens are not accepted. Information on how to dispose of these can be found here.
Most sheriff's offices and fire department have a year-round 24-7 drop off bin. Contact your local law enforcement agency to see if they do, or check here on the DEA website.