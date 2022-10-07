EMMITSBURG, Md. - The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland.
Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat, Jr. from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department, and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
Two firefighters from Oregon, Squad Boss Frumencio Ruiz Carapia from GE Forestry and Lt. Jerry Richardson from Portland Fire and Rescue will also be honored.
There will be a candlelight service Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. EST.
On Sunday, Oct 9 the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST at the National Fire Academy Campus in Maryland.
To watch a live feed of the service, visit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage.
For a list of each fallen hero that will be honored, click here.