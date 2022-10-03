National Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors Washington's fallen fire hero's

WASHINGTON - The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland. 

Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat Jr from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. 

Saturday, Oct. 8 there will be a candlelit service from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. 

Sunday, Oct 9 the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time at the National Fire Academy Campus in Maryland. 

To watch a live feed of the service, visit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage.

For a list of each fallen hero that will be honored, click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!