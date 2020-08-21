SPOKANE, Wash. - The beauty of Spokane's Riverfront Park is catching the eye of more national publications.
The downtown Spokane park, built for the 1974 World's Fair, cracked the list of National Geographic's including "America's most beautiful urban parks."
The article mentions several of Riverfront's "whimsical attractions" as factors into making the lsit like the garbage-eating goat, big red wagon and Pavilion. Lucky for Spokanites and visitors, more attractions are on the way - including the North Bank Park.
In 2014, Spokane citizens approved a $64 million bond towards improving and redeveloping areas of Riverfront Park like the Skate Ribbon, SkyRide, Looff Carrousel building U.S. Pavilion and more.
The article was put together by freelance travel writer Kimberley Lovato.
Pacific Northwest neighbor Boise had its Julia Davis Park also making the NatGeo list.
