LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Support from the National Guard is set to arrive in Leavenworth Monday to help a city that reported as much as four feet of snow over the weekend.
Mayor Carl Florea declared an emergency Friday in the midst of what was called unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall.
The declaration expressed the city was dealing with 36 inches of new snow with some areas seeing up to 48 inches.
Also mentioned was the approval to put in a request with the National Guard to send aid for help with citizen welfare checks, food delivery, general snow cleanup and private driveway cleanup.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:— City of Leavenworth, WA (@BavarianTown) January 9, 2022
The National Guard will be be here Mon, Jan 10th.
We'll have 23 National Guard Troops (23 people) here to help with welfare checks, food distribution & shoveling/moving snow that is in the public right of way.
(1/4)
Now, 23 troops are being sent to help get the city back on its feet as the residents get a break from the winter storms.