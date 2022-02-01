SPOKANE, Wash. - "We broke records I never wanted to break--yesterday we had the most COVID patients we ever had through the pandemic, and today we broke it again," said Susan Stacey, Providence Chief Executive.
Governor Inslee deployed 19 National Guardsmen to help out at Providence Sacred Heart late last month, and the hospital staff says they are so thankful the Guard is here for extra support.
"Seeing our service members alongside our caregivers is so inspiring--only a few days in, and I can see the difference they are making," Stacey said.
Stacey said the Guard is helping with non-clinical roles, such as keeping supplies stocked, and helping test caregivers for COVID.
"Having the Guard here frees up a clinical staff member to be able to be with patients or do their other duties," she explained.
The National Guard says it's been an honor to be able to be there and provide some help for their community.
"We are your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers; it feels great to be able to step up in a time of need and volunteer," said Master Sgt. Ralph Godinez, with the Washington National Guard.
The Guard is expected to be here until Feb. 19. And while this is providing some relief, Providence says they hope this serves as a reminder to the community that the virus is still here, and they urge the community to get vaccinated.