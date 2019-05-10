Spokane is hosting a major competition this weekend, and some of the athletes might be future Olympic team members.
Spokane is hosting the Level Nine Western Nationals Gymnastics Championships for 2019. Organizers say hundreds of gymnasts, coaches and families are coming to town for the event. Spokane Gymnastics owner Nadine Burgess says the athletes have big dreams.
“Some of them will move up to level 10 which is the highest level of gymnastics,” Burgess said. “They’re going to be elite athletes, and we expect a few of these ladies some of the younger ones might be on the 2024 Olympic team.”
The competition will begin on Friday, May 10 and run through Sunday, May 12 at the Spokane convention center.