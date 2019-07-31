"National Heat Stroke Awareness Day" what you need to know to stay safe

The playground, the splash pad, families soaking up what’s left of summer before the kids go back to school.
“It's a good alternative to the beach because you're not as stressed out if your kids are going too deep,” Ashley Lelanne said.
Lelanne and her family love coming to McEuen Park on a hot summer day.
Seeing friends and the kids, but she know on days like today, there’s definitely a need for water breaks.
“Snacks, water, splash pad is a good way for them to cool off if they get too hot,” Lelanne said.
Which is something health experts say is necessary.
“Kids can feel heat exhaustion a lot quicker than adults, their body temperature can heat up quicker,” Wendy Ferguson, the injury prevention coordinator at Kootenai Health, said.
Wednesday is “National Heatstroke Awareness Day."
Ferguson says signs parents need to be aware of are dizziness and dehydration.
So those water breaks and staying in the shade to cool off are a necessity.
“Typically, children's body temperature can rise three to five times faster than adults so it's imperative you keep them hydrated,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson provided us with what parents need to be on the look out for both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Signs and Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (more severe) in the pediatric population, include: extreme thirst, general malaise (weakness), muscle cramping, headache, nausea, vomiting, irritability, anxiety and rapid heat beat (tachycardia). If left untreated, it can progress to heat stroke which is defined as an elevated core temperature of 104.9 or higher, and is considered a life threatening emergency.
- Treatment for heat exhaustion: include moving child to a quiet and cool environment, removing restrictive clothing and fluid and electrolyte replacement. Moist cloths on the child also help reduce temperature by evaporation. And as always, seek medical attention immediately if in doubt.
Tips to prevent Heat exhaustion and Heat Stoke:
- Never leave a child alone in a car, even with windows rolled down and air conditioner on.
- Place a phone, purse or brief case in back seat to ensure your child isn’t accidentally left in car.
- Place a stuffed animal or toy in front seat to remind you that a child is in the vehicle.
- Keep cars locked and keys stored in safe place, to prevent children from accidentally entering vehicle.
- If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 immediately