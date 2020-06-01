National Lentil Festival postpones 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns

The 32nd annual National Lentil Festival is postponing the 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the National Lentil Festival, they are working on creative way to allow to carry on traditions for 2020.
The National Lentil Festival is now partnering with Pullman Park and Recreation to coordinate a virtual Taste T. Lentil 5K Fun Run.
The National Lentil Festival said more information will be posted on their website.
