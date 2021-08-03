National Night Out happening tonight in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - It's "National Night Out Against Crime" with events happening across the city, state and country.
National Night Out Against Crime is a chance for neighbors to connect and build better relationships with law enforcement officers, and with Spokane’s recent rise in violent crime, the event is more important ever.
Shawn Kendall with Spokane Police said that a close connection between the community and police will lead to less crime:
"If you think about it," Kendall said, "we get a lot of calls for service as police officers and if I can educate a citizen to make them less likely to be victimized then I lower my calls for service."
National Night Out was canceled last year because of the pandemic but this year it’s back up and running.
Here’s a list of NNO events happening today:
Northeast:
- Susan Prindiville 2134 E. North Crescent 6:00-8:30 BBQ/Potluck Everyone is Welcome
- Brianna McKinnon 5313 N. Regal 11:00-1:00 Everyone is Welcome
- Brianna McKinnon 3724 N. Cook 2:00-4:00 Everyone is Welcome Need NRO here
- Hays Park 1812 E. Providence 6:00-8:00 Cake and Music Everyone is Welcome
- Philip Bigelow 3818 N. Cook Heritage Heights 12:00-2:00pm BBQ Everyone is Welcome
Northwest:
- Alicia Powell 2024 W. Sharp 5:30-8:00 BBQ All City Officials and Officers Welcome
- Patty Hughey 820 N. Summit Blvd Noon – 2pm BBQ Catholic Charities property and everyone is Welcome here.
- Amanda Randall 3080 N. Hemlock 2:00-4:00 Ice Cream/Cake Everyone is Welcome
- Doreen Fuher 3123 W. Princeton 6:00-10:00pm Ice Cream/Cake Everyone is Welcome
- Jan Swanson 5018 N. Allen Pl 6:30-8:00pm Potluck/Music Everyone is Welcome
- Carla Lutrick 5418 N. Jefferson 4:00-6:00pm Potluck Everyone is Welcome
- Traci Ponto 1901 W. Boone C.O.P.S. West 10:00-6:00pm Pizza Everyone is Welcome
- Dianah Ellis 4008 N. Hemlock 6:00-8:00pm BBQ Everyone is Welcome
- Ed Hoffman 1815 W. Liberty 5:00-7:30pm BBQ/Cake Everyone is Welcome
- Sheila McColley 4018 W. Rowan 2:00-4:00pm Ice Cream Everyone is Welcome
- Donna Glanzer 5315 N. Fairmont Pl 7:00-8:30pm Ice Cream Everyone is Welcome
Southeast:
- Will Jones 156 S. Pine St #7 5-7pm BBQ All City Officials and Officers Welcome
- Gudu Fischer 1425 E. 38th 6:00-8:00pm Ice Cream/Cake Everyone is Welcome
- Jody Hamilton 2320 E. 39th 6:00-8:00pm Potluck Everyone and Wanting Nadine Woodward
- Cindy Emery 3323 E. 55th 1:00-3:30pm Potluck Everyone is Welcome
- Eric Lunden 926 E. 8th 1:00-3:00pm Cookies Everyone is Welcome
- Kathleen Schmidt 201 E. 2nd 5:00-7:00pm Potluck Everyone is Welcome
Southwest:
- Pia Hallenberg 200 Block of Wall 4:00-7:00pm Ice cream/Music Everyone is Welcome
- Jennifer Meier 2400 S. Katy Ct. 5:30-8:00pm Potluck Everyone is Welcome
- Eric Lunden 108 S. Jefferson 3:30-4:30pm Cookies Everyone is Welcome
- Victoria Self 151 S. Adams 3:00-5:00pm Cookies/Cake Everyone is Welcome
- Kathleen Schmidt 24 W. 2nd 5:00-7:00pm BBQ Everyone is Welcome
- William Hyslop 807 E. Highland View Ct. 6:00-8:00pm Ice Cream Everyone is Welcome