National Night Out happening tonight in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - It's "National Night Out Against Crime" with events happening across the city, state and country.

National Night Out Against Crime is a chance for neighbors to connect and build better relationships with law enforcement officers, and with Spokane’s recent rise in violent crime, the event is more important ever.

Shawn Kendall with Spokane Police said that a close connection between the community and police will lead to less crime:

"If you think about it," Kendall said, "we get a lot of calls for service as police officers and if I can educate a citizen to make them less likely to be victimized then I lower my calls for service." 

National Night Out was canceled last year because of the pandemic but this year it’s back up and running.

Here’s a list of NNO events happening today:

Northeast:

  1. Susan Prindiville   2134 E. North Crescent   6:00-8:30   BBQ/Potluck   Everyone is Welcome
  2. Brianna McKinnon   5313 N. Regal   11:00-1:00   Everyone is Welcome
  3. Brianna McKinnon   3724 N. Cook   2:00-4:00   Everyone is Welcome   Need NRO here
  4. Hays Park   1812 E. Providence    6:00-8:00      Cake and Music   Everyone is Welcome
  5. Philip Bigelow   3818 N. Cook  Heritage Heights  12:00-2:00pm  BBQ Everyone is Welcome

Northwest:

  1. Alicia Powell   2024 W. Sharp   5:30-8:00    BBQ      All City Officials and Officers Welcome
  2. Patty Hughey   820 N. Summit Blvd    Noon – 2pm   BBQ    Catholic Charities property and everyone is Welcome here.
  3. Amanda Randall   3080 N. Hemlock   2:00-4:00   Ice Cream/Cake   Everyone is Welcome
  4. Doreen Fuher   3123 W. Princeton   6:00-10:00pm    Ice Cream/Cake   Everyone is Welcome
  5. Jan Swanson   5018 N. Allen Pl   6:30-8:00pm   Potluck/Music     Everyone is Welcome
  6. Carla Lutrick   5418 N. Jefferson   4:00-6:00pm   Potluck     Everyone is Welcome
  7. Traci Ponto   1901 W. Boone   C.O.P.S. West   10:00-6:00pm   Pizza   Everyone is Welcome
  8. Dianah Ellis   4008 N. Hemlock   6:00-8:00pm      BBQ     Everyone is Welcome
  9. Ed Hoffman   1815 W. Liberty    5:00-7:30pm     BBQ/Cake   Everyone is Welcome
  10. Sheila McColley   4018 W. Rowan   2:00-4:00pm   Ice Cream   Everyone is Welcome
  11. Donna Glanzer   5315 N. Fairmont Pl   7:00-8:30pm   Ice Cream   Everyone is Welcome

Southeast:

  1. Will Jones      156 S. Pine St #7          5-7pm       BBQ     All City Officials and Officers Welcome
  2. Gudu Fischer   1425 E. 38th    6:00-8:00pm    Ice Cream/Cake     Everyone is Welcome
  3. Jody Hamilton   2320 E. 39th   6:00-8:00pm   Potluck   Everyone and Wanting Nadine Woodward
  4. Cindy Emery   3323 E. 55th   1:00-3:30pm   Potluck   Everyone is Welcome
  5. Eric Lunden   926 E. 8th   1:00-3:00pm   Cookies   Everyone is Welcome
  6. Kathleen Schmidt   201 E. 2nd   5:00-7:00pm   Potluck   Everyone is Welcome

Southwest:

  1. Pia Hallenberg   200 Block of Wall   4:00-7:00pm   Ice cream/Music   Everyone is Welcome
  2. Jennifer Meier   2400 S. Katy Ct.   5:30-8:00pm   Potluck   Everyone is Welcome
  3. Eric Lunden   108 S. Jefferson   3:30-4:30pm    Cookies   Everyone is Welcome
  4. Victoria Self   151 S. Adams   3:00-5:00pm   Cookies/Cake   Everyone is Welcome
  5. Kathleen Schmidt   24 W. 2nd   5:00-7:00pm   BBQ   Everyone is Welcome
  6. William Hyslop   807 E. Highland View Ct.   6:00-8:00pm  Ice Cream  Everyone is Welcome

