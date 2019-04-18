Saturday, April 20 is going to be a good day to get outdoors. The The National Parks Service is holding on of its free entrance days.
April 20, 2019, marks the first day of National Park Week, which runs until April 28.
Participating parks will waive their entrance fees on this day, but keep in mind, that does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Washington national parks participating in the free entrance day are:
- Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
- Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Olympic National Park
Idaho national parks participating in the free entrance day are:
- Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve
- Yellowstone National Park
