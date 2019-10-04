Taco

October 4 is National Taco Day and like all food related holidays that means you can score some discounts. 

Taco Bell 

Taco Bell is offering an exclusive $5 National Taco Gift Set. The deal is only available today. It includes two crunchy and two nacho cheese tacos. 

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering a free taco with any purchase if you sign up for the chain's e-offers

Chronic Tacos 

Chronic Tacos will be handing out free, yes free, tacos. They will be doing so from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You receive your free taco you must say code word "TacoLife."No purchase is necessary.

Taco Time

Taco Time will celebrate with $1 crispy Tacos all day long. There are four Taco time locations in Spokane, three in Spokane Valley and one in Liberty Lake so you can really cash in on the $1 deal. 

QDOBA 

QDOBA is not offering any free or discounted tacos, but reward members can earn double points when they place order in-store or online. 

Whether you prefer your taco with a soft shell or a crunchy shell, there is something for everyone to enjoy this holiday! 

