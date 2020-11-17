Hiking generic

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day, so here's a list of hikes and trails in the Spokane area. 

  • Indian Painted Rocks Trailhead
  • Fish Lake Trailhead
  • Little Spokane River Natural Area
  • Military Cemetery Trailhead
  • Esmeralda Trail
  • The Bluff
  • John H. Shields Park
  • Camp Sekani Park
  • Indian Canyon Mystic Falls
  • High Drive Bluff Park
  • Centennial Trail Park
  • St. George's Trailhead
  • Dishman Hills Natural Area
  • Iller Creek Conservation Area
  • The Ridge
  • Riverside State Park - Bowl and Pitcher area
  • The Islands Trail Head

Tags