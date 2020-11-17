SPOKANE, Wash. - Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day, so here's a list of hikes and trails in the Spokane area.
- Indian Painted Rocks Trailhead
- Fish Lake Trailhead
- Little Spokane River Natural Area
- Military Cemetery Trailhead
- Esmeralda Trail
- The Bluff
- John H. Shields Park
- Camp Sekani Park
- Indian Canyon Mystic Falls
- High Drive Bluff Park
- Centennial Trail Park
- St. George's Trailhead
- Dishman Hills Natural Area
- Iller Creek Conservation Area
- The Ridge
- Riverside State Park - Bowl and Pitcher area
- The Islands Trail Head
