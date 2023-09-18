From National Weather Service - Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a dust advisory for eastern Lincoln County in eastern Washington and west central Spokane County in northeastern Washington.
This advisory will be in place until 3:15 PM PDT.
At 1:50 PM PDT, a dust channel was 12 miles west of Fairchild AFB, or 20 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD: Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph.
IMPACT: Hazardous travel
This includes U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 244 and 273.
Locations impacted include: Davenport, Reardan, Harrington, Mohler, Rocklyn, Gravelles, Eleanor, Bluestem, Deep Creek, Mondovi and Edwall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!