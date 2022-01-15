Right now, the National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for the coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.
This advisory comes after an undersea volcano erupted near Tonga on Saturday.
NWS is urging people to move off of the beach and out of harbors and marinas if you are located in this coastal area. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to people in or very near the water. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation, according to the NWS.
Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous for many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.
This is a developing story.