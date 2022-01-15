breaking now
Right now, the National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for the coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.
 
This advisory comes after an undersea volcano erupted near Tonga on Saturday.
 
NWS is urging people to move off of the beach and out of harbors and marinas if you are located in this coastal area. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to people in or very near the water. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation, according to the NWS. 
 
Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous for many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.
 
 
This is a developing story.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!