SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service in Spokane, Washington has issued several severe weather watches and warnings for the Inland Northwest in response to severe thunderstorms making their way across our region.
Here's a list of the watches and warnings.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with golf ball-sized hail and 70 MPH winds have been issued for:
- Adams County, Washington
- Garfield County, Washington
- Central Whitman County, Washington
- Pullman, Washington
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon has issued severe thunderstorm warnings with ping pong ball-sized hail and 70 MPH have been issued for:
- Umatilla County, Oregon
- Benton County, Washington
- Franklin County, Washington
- Columbia County, Washington
This watches and warnings are constantly being updated and will be updated on this article when new information becomes available.
