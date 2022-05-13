SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) of Spokane has released a report about last Friday's tornadoes in Spokane.
Airway Heights Tornado:
- Rating: EF-0
- Max wind speed: 70 MPH
- Path width: 50 yards
- Path length: 0.90 miles
- Duration: 3 minutes
Spokane Tornado:
- Rating: EF-0
- Max wind speed: 80 MPH
- Path width: 80 yards
- Path length: 2.04 miles
- Duration: 7 minutes.
Last updated: May 13 at 9:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) released an interactive map of last night's stormy weather showcasing a multitude of events, including a tornado.
According to NWS, this is not the first tornado the area has seen. In 2016, two tornadoes were reported in Airway Heights, and the state will see an average of one or two tornadoes each year.
Last night's funnel was rated at EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which means estimated wind gust speeds were estimated to be between 65-85 mph.
Other reported events included hail 1/2" in diameter in Lewiston, a number of floods, wind gusts, and other storm damage.
