National Weather Service reminding people to be cautious while driving in windy conditions

With winds up to 55 miles-per-hour about to hit eastern Washington, the National Weather Service is reminding you to drive safe. 

The strong winds are set to hit Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m. 

The NWS said if you are driving in the morning, make sure to be cautious by following safe driving tips: 

  • Keep both hands on the wheel
  • Watch for tree branches, debris and power lines in the road
  • Check forecast before departing 

