National Weather Service says summer 2021 has been hottest on record

Infographic taken from @NWSSpokane on Twitter

SPOKANE, WA- The National Weather Service says that the record-breaking summer of 2021 has been the hottest so far on record.

NWS says a period from June 1st to July 13, 2021, has seen the hottest average temperatures (73.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on record, surpassing the previous high set in 2015 (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average temperature of that time period from 1991 to 2010 was 64.0 degrees Fahrenheit.

