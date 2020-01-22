Living in the middle of winter in the Inland Northwest, fire season isn't really isn't top of mind right now for most people. However, down in Australia, a summer drought has brought about some of the worst wildfires in the continent's recorded history.
It takes a well-coordinated effort to battle a wildfire as fires are driven by three things:
- Topography
- Fuels
- Weather
In those three factors, the United States and Australia are similar, which is why is makes sense to send some specialized help to Australia.
Todd Carter is an Incident Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane and he's preparing to leave the cold winter weather here, for 40 days in Australia where fires have decimated the country.
Todd will head to Melbourne and work side-by-side with Australian meteorologists to relay vital weather information to firefighting teams on the ground so they can come up with the best plan of action while fighting a fire.
Weather can change rapidly, but it is predictable and the information that Todd and other meteorologists provide firefighters is crucial in the battle.
The "Forecaster-For-Hire" is a role Todd has played before, and as fires continue to rage in Australia, it's a role he's excited to step into again.
Todd is just one of at least 7 meteorologists who will represent the United States as the battle to contain those fires continues during the hot summer months.
