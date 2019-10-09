The National Weather Service in Spokane is reporting a record breaking snowfall Tuesday, October 8th, 2019.
At the Spokane International Airport, 3.3" of snow was recorded.
They say the previous maximum snowfall was a trace back in 1981.
