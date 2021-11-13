SPOKANE, Wash. - The NWS Spokane Twitter page posted a warning about strong winds that may cause power outages headed this way.
The winds will hit Sunday and last through Monday, with the strongest gusts expected Monday afternoon. The wind will be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph being possible.
Wind this strong can cause scattered outages, down powerlines and trees, and create strong cross winds that can be dangerous to semitrucks and other tall vehicles.
The Spokane County FD8 replied to the tweet with an infographic about generators. Improper use of a generator can lead to deathly consequences due to carbon monoxide, so it is important to follow safety guidelines and be aware of the risks when using one.