National Wreaths Across America Day will honor veterans at cemetery in Medical Lake

Every December the National Wreaths Across America pay tribute to veterans who were lost at war. Wreaths are laid at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations including the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
According to the Washington State Civil Air Patrol, this is the only event where all military branches are honored in the same ceremony.
Representatives from each military branch will assist Gold Star Mothers in laying the wreaths.
The ceremony will begin at noon on December 14 at 21702 W Espanola Rd, Medical Lake WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.