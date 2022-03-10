SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As the country transitions to new 5G technology, the older networks–and the potentially critical devices that use them–are being phased out.
"This is going to affect millions of devices," said Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain Scott Crawford. "The 3G network–a network that's been around for 20-plus years, that's worked its way into cars, home healthcare safety equipment, alarms–has gone away."
Crawford said the change in technology might not seem like it could have an immediate impact on your life, but that's not the case.
If your car has an "SOS" button that contacts emergency services when you press it, or if you or a loved one has a home health monitor that you wear around your neck, there's a good chance those devices use 3G networks.
"If that car is anything but brand new nowadays, there's a good chance that feature doesn't work anymore," said Crawford.
This so-called "3G Sunset" is basically the end of 3G technology, and is happening to make way for newer, faster 5G technology, which companies say will significantly improve mobile network speeds.
"The problem with that is because of COVID they haven't been able to make as quick of a shift as they would like," Crawford said.
Despite the fact that AT&T announced they were phasing out 3G as early as 2019, Crawford said that not being able to go into people's homes to update hardware themselves has made it hard for companies to make sure everything's up to date.
Crawford said that companies who make emergency devices encourage consumers to test their products regularly.
"So what I recommend is to reach up and hit that button, and see if anybody answers," said Crawford.
If the device works as intended, and someone answers on the other end, Crawford said not to panic, and explain to the operator what you're doing, and that you're not in any danger.
"[You can say] 'I heard about the 3G, I was curious if this device worked, and if you've got some information to share with me about whether or not I can anticipate this to be going out anytime soon, otherwise I'll just call the manufacturer,'" said Crawford.
Crawford said this is a great opportunity to look out for others too, to make sure they're not left in the dark without their life-saving technology.
"If you have a neighbor, if you have an elderly friend or loved one, just go to their house, knock on their door, and say 'let me hit that button, let's see if it's still working for you,'" Crawford said. "That's the best thing you can do."
If you have an older device that may stop working because of this change, you should contact the place where you bought it, whether it's your car or your life alert necklace.
AT&T shut down their 3G network on February 22. T-Mobile will eliminate Sprint's 3G network by the end of this month, and their own 3G network by the first of July. Verizon's 3G will stop working by the end of the year.
For a list of some of the vehicle makes and models affected by the 3G phase-out, click here.