ST. MARIES, Idaho - Authorities have issued a nationwide extradition warrant for a man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old Harrison girl.
The Benewah County Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant for 20-year-old Bradley D. Walters on charges for kidnapping with the intent to commit a sexual act.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Lacey Jefferies went missing on Thursday, Oct. 17, and was possibly endangered, receiving reports of her being in the company of Walters.
Authorities in St. Maries had been investigating Walters for potential charges with his involvement in her disappearance and continue to search for him.
Jefferies was located by the Spokane Police Department early Tuesday morning (Oct. 22) and returned to her family.
