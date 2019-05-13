NEW YORK - It's one thing to find a paid internship, but it's another to find an internship that will pay you to drink beer.
That's exactly what Anheuser-Busch, who owns Natural Light, is doing this summer.
Natural Light is looking for an intern who is over the age of 21 and willing to do some "product research" over eight weeks in New York.
Qualifications for the position include attention to detail, basic math, computer and meme making skills and to "just be cool", according to Indeed.com.
According the position description, the intern would, "Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels", design some "sick swag" for consumers, complete a weekly vlog, and research product.
The internship is open to all US residents until Sunday, May 26.
You can see the official rules by clicking this link.