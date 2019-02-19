Nature's Path Foods is recalling three cereal products that may contain undeclared gluten.
The FDA says the recall affects a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch. Anyone with an allergy to wheat, Celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten shouldn't consume the cereals.
The product is sold nationwide in specialty and organic food stores. Nature's Path is removing any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses. The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling.
The products affected by the recall include:
• EnviroKidz Choco Chimp, 10 oz., UPC 0 5844987024 1, best before date 08/27/2019
• EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 58449 86008 0, best before date 08/24/2019
• EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 58449 86002 0, best before date 09/21/2019
• EnviroKidz Jungle Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 5844987028 9, best before date 08/01/2019
Consumers requesting a refund for the affected cereals should return the product to their retailer. Consumers may also contact Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 (between Monday and Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) or email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.
“Making healthy, nutritious, organic food is our passion,” says Arjan Stephens, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Nature’s Path. “This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern. We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future.”