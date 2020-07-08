CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - An injured climber was rescued late Tuesday evening by Navy and Chelan County officials after he fell down a portion of Mount Stuart.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the KITTCOM dispatch center in Ellensburg received a 911 call from 43-year-old Pete Schoepke of Portland, Ore., stating he had fallen about 100 feet while descending the Cascadian Couloir route off the southeast aspect of the mountain.
Schoepke suffered an open compound fracture to his left lower leg and was alone on the mountain.
Chelan County search and rescue coordinators received the info and requested a hoist capable helicopter via State Emergency Management, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island accepted the mission.
Winds and low clouds in the area of Schoepke only allowed Navy rescue crews to insert two medic corpsman below the scene to make their way to him.
The Navy helicopter crew waited hours for weather to improve, and decided it may be necessary to lower Schoepke to a more accessible location below the cloud cover. The helicopter picked up Chelan County Mountain Rescue personnel in East Wenatchee, flew them to Mount Stuart and inserted them to a location below Schoepke.
At about 8:30 p.m., after insertign the CCMR team, Navy crews observed a break in the weather and were able to hoist Schoepke and the Navy medics from the area successfully.
Schoepke was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in serious but stable condition.
The Navy helicopter flew back to retrieve the CCMR team and flew them back to Pangborn Airport.
