PINEHURST, Idaho — Monday, a group of Navy class 83 veterans biked through the Silver Valley on the Trail of the Coeur d'Alene's in an effort to raise money for fellow veterans.
The group of around 60 started their 3,400 mile journey at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, WA. Veterans dipped their back tires into the Pacific Ocean before they eventually dip their front tires into the Atlantic waters of at the united States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
They're riding around 80 to 100 miles a day, stopping in communities across the country.
“Many of us have specific causes that we’re raising for - challenge athletes, I’m raising for intrepid fallen heroes," Navy Veteran Craig Husa said.
They're also riding to to build camaraderie and visit fellow class of 83 veterans, all on their way to their 40th Anniversary.
The veterans are raising money for several different causes. If you feel moved to donate, visit this link.