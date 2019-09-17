Navy confirms videos showing UFOs are genuine, but shouldn't have been released

The U.S. Navy has confirmed three online videos allegedly showing UFOs are legitimate.
Popular Mechanics reports the Navy says the videos, which were taken by Navy pilots, show "unexplained aerial phenomena," but also that the clips shouldn't have been released to the public.
The videos are titled "FLIR1," GoFast," and "Gimbal," and show two separate encounters between Navy aircraft and UFOs.
The videos were released to the public by The New York Times and To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which is a UFO research group from former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge.
In one of the incidents, which took place in 2004, The New York Times said the objects "appeared suddenly at 80,000 feet, and then hurtled toward the sea, eventually stopping at 20,000 feet and hovering. Then they either dropped out of radar range or shot straight back up."
Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told The Black Vault, the Navy "designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena."
"Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," gives "the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges," Gradisher said.
The Department of Defense previously told The Black Vault that the videos were unclassified, but weren't cleared for public release. There had also been no review process within the Pentagon for releasing them.