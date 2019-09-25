NORFOLK, Va. - The Navy has increased support resources for sailors aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier after three sailors took their own lives in the past week.
The deaths were the third, fourth and fifth suicides committed by USS George H.W. Bush crew members in the past two years.
Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg said all three sailors served in different departments and there is no apparent connection between the deaths at this time.
Members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other authorities in Portsmouth and Norfolk, Va. are leading a series of investigations into the deaths.
According to a report by USNI News, the USS George H.W. Bush entered dry dock in February for a 28-month maintenance period.
Crew members are often assigned to other jobs unrelated to what they were trained for or joined the Navy to preform, "adding more stress to a crew that's grown accustomed to a particular work flow."
None of the deaths occurred aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. A Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team is now aboard, along with chaplains, psychologists and grief counselors.
Ken Falke, a retired master chief and chairman of the EOD Warrior Foundation, told USNI News that while adding more mental health support staff aboard is a good idea, the Department of Defense should be focusing on the bigger picture by enhancing the emotional intelligence of Navy leaders.
“There is no emotional intelligence training in our leadership continuum in the military,” Falke said in an interview published by USNI News. “So until we increase the level of emotional intelligence for first-rate supervisors, whether they’re at the (lead petty officer) or (chief petty officer), junior officers, senior officers, we are going to continue to fight these battles.”
If you are a veteran or an active service member and are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or if you know a veteran or active service member struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline Veteran's Crisis Line is available 24/7 at (800) 273-8255. You can also talk to someone online by clicking here.