The Navy put its newest carrier, the "USS Gerald R. Ford", through its latest stress test on Friday. Involving over 4,000 pounds of explosives.
The test was held about 100 miles off the coast of Florida, where the Ford was poised next to the explosives and blasted to test its battle toughness.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the blast measured as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.
Ever wonder what a 40,000 pound explosive looks like from the bridge wing of a @USNavy aircraft carrier?— USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (@Warship_78) June 20, 2021
Watch footage from #USSGeraldRFord's first explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials and find out! 🤯#ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78 pic.twitter.com/2kbeEkF0g1