YAKIMA, Wash. - A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war.
Freshly out of high school, 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985. Five American citizens at airports in Rome and Vienna were killed in that attack.
"We were scared, we were scared all the time," said Kuehnert, who served in the US Navy from 1984 to 1988. "They did what they called general quarters where they rung their bell, and you didn't know if it was a real bomb, air plane or if it was just a drill, but you ran like scared little rabbits."
Even though he was terrified and fought for his life, he never regretted joining the military.
"This is the best thing I ever did, and all I'm asking for is a little help," said Kuehnert.
The specific help he is looking for? Getting his teeth fixed. But, the battle he fought in 1986 does not count as a foreign war, and he is not allowed in the VFW nor allowed to get dental insurance through the veteran affairs unless he is 100% disabled.
Veterans in Vietnam went through a similar issue, wherein the United States did not issue a declaration of war on North Vietnam or the Viet Cong. As such, the Vietnam War is not considered an official war in the United States.
"I'm not trying to compare myself to them at all, but for 30 years they told them they weren't warriors either," explained Kuehnert. "All I want is somebody to help me pay for my teeth because I know that is an important part of your health, your overall life. And I'm a diabetic, and I'll be a worse diabetic if I don't get my teeth fixed."
When I spoke with the VFW in Yakima, they told me VFW membership is very specific on dates, but they did still offer advice.
"I would try to get an appointment with one of the sanction service officers," said Del Gilliland, VFW Post 379 Quarter Master. "See if they can get to the bottom of what the actual problem is with getting VA health care."