What would you do if you drove by an American flag folded over a pole?
One such flag at a home on Palouse Highway caused quite the reaction, but Leroy Fumetti-Levine, the home/flag owner, shows why there's usually much more than meets the eye.
Fumetti-Levine said he served in the Navy for about 20 years, so having a flag on his property provides personal sentiment.
"I felt odd not being under a flag and I wanted to represent at home," he said.
However, he felt some pain in his leg a few months ago. It turns out there was a "bulging disc pushing on the nerve" in his leg, requiring surgery.
"While I was waiting for surgery, I was literally stuck on the floor and couldn't really do anything," Fumetti-Levine said.
While he was stuck inside, his symbol of freedom got stuck outside.
"The flag got caught by the wind and it rolled over the eagle - the finale is an eagle. The eagle's wings caught the flag and then it just got knotted up," he said.
That's when his wife got an email from someone calling themselves 'Offended neighbor,' saying, "Please fix your flag that has been disrespectfully hanging torn and tattered upside down for too long. It offends us each day we pass by. Perhaps a new one would be in order. Thank you."
Fumetti-Levine felt the anonymous emailer jumped to assumptions.
"If you have a problem with the flag, why don't you come inside and ask us? Come by and say hello. We would love to have a conversation, we'd love to be able to share a cup of coffee. We're a neighborhood, we should try to be one," Fumetti-Levine said.
Thankfully, a neighbor named Pat and his son heard about Fumetti-Levine's predicament and decided to help. The father-and-son duo came down to the home, took down the flag and fixed the pole's finale.
"Pat, you and your son was a God send. I can't tell you how much I appreciate you helping," Fumetti-Levine said.