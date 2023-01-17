SPOKANE, Wash. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was full of life and love, yet an unknown individual decided to spread hate instead, in the form of Nazi propaganda.
On January 16, reports came in of folks across the West Central neighborhood finding Nazi propaganda flyers on their car windshields.
The flyers were graphic, disturbing, and hateful. Nazi symbols were printed large, with a quote reading, “You better quit napping, White America, and begin to lay the groundwork for your own survival.”
The Spokane Police Department said this is an act they keep on their radar, but it is technically not a crime. They said the distribution of these flyers is considered free speech under the First Amendment. This type of behavior is common on days like MLK Day, according to a Spokane PD Public Information Officer, which is why extra police are present at major events and marches.
For it to be considered a hate crime, however, a specific individual needs to be targeted because of their social or racial group. Acts like this become physical toward the victim or their property.